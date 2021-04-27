Body found after report of sudden death and fire in Ynysybwl
A body has been found after police were called to a house following reports of a sudden death and a fire.
South Wales Police sent officers to Mill Road in Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 07:30 BST on Tuesday.
The circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, the force said.
A police cordon has been put in place while work is carried out to make the property safe and for investigations to be carried out at the scene.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it assisted following "reports of a person with traumatic injuries".
