Long Covid: 'I'm not the same person'
By Paul Martin & Michela Riva
Wales Live
- Published
A nurse says the effects of "long Covid" mean she is "not the same person any more".
Lynne Wakefield from Holyhead is still suffering with fatigue and "brain fog" after contracting Covid in June 2020.
She said her employer had been "very good" supporting her, but other NHS staff told BBC Wales they felt pressurised to go back to work.
The NHS Confederation said there was a package of support for staff affected by "longer term effects of Covid".
A recent survey suggested about 56,000 people in Wales have symptoms of long Covid, which include fatigue, headaches and coughing.
Ms Wakefield twice tried to return to work at Ysbyty Penrhos Stanley in Holyhead but was unable due to fatigue and dizzy spells.
"I used to do three 12-hour shifts a week," she says.
"I could go out after a 12-hour shift, play a game of darts, and still get up for work in the morning.
"I couldn't even dream of doing that now."
And the impact has been mental, as well as physical.
"Simple things like, I like to do sudokus," she said.
"I used to do them four or five minutes max, now it could take me an hour to do one.
"I'm trying to do everything I can to make myself better but it's like going round in circles."
Living in 'limbo'
Ms Wakefield said her employer had been "very good" at supporting her, but she does not know what the future holds.
"I do feel like I'm in limbo and there's nothing I can do until I get a diagnosis of some sort," she said.
Other NHS workers with long Covid symptoms, who did not want to be named, told BBC Wales Live how they feel about the ways they are being treated by their employers:
- "I knew that returning to work would put my recovery at risk, but it was work or starve. On my return, I was informed that any further days absent in the next 12 months would result in a formal warning."
- "I'm so worried about losing my job as I've been off work for so long and I'm still nowhere near well enough to return."
- "If they say I have to come back or be dismissed, I'll have to do it, I'll have to try [and go back] and survive. I am so emotional at the moment, I can't stop crying - I feel I am going crazy."
Paul Summers from union Unison Cymru Wales said healthcare workers "fear they are being encouraged to go back to work too quickly because managers are panicking about tackling mounting waiting lists".
"If health boards are acting in this manner, they are neglecting the welfare of their staff and they are likely to create a much bigger problem down the line," he said.
"Their employees deserve better."
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation which represents health boards, said: "All health boards across Wales are working with, and learning from, patients suffering from ongoing symptoms of Covid and adjusting care based on their varying and individual needs.
"There is also a full package of long-term support in place to support all staff who worked tirelessly to care for the population but are now suffering the longer term effects of Covid-19 themselves.
"Across the Welsh NHS there's a huge amount of work being done to understand more about the implications of coronavirus and the longer term issues staff and the public face."
What are the political parties saying?
Welsh Labour said its NHS recovery plan would include "wellbeing support needed for the NHS staff helping us deliver it".
The Welsh Conservatives said it was concerned at how NHS staff were being treated and it would establish clinics "dedicated to treating long Covid".
The Welsh Liberal Democrats said they were "concerned" many NHS staff feel pressurised into returning to work and they would ensure they had access to support like counselling.
Plaid Cymru said health and care workers with long Covid have "suffered because of their selfless service" and the party's "drive to train and recruit 6,000 new health workers" will help take pressure off them.
