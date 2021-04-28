Ryan Giggs denies assaulting two women
Wales manager and ex-Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has appeared in court to deny assaulting two women.
Mr Giggs is accused of causing actual bodily harm to PR executive Kate Greville, 36, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, at his home.
The 47-year-old, of Worsley, is also charged with coercive or controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.
Mr Giggs, co-owner of Salford City FC, appeared before Manchester magistrates.
Wearing a dark suit and tie he spoke to confirm his address and date of birth before the three charges were read to him.
Court documents indicate he is accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, which includes "repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive, namely, used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse".
Andrea Griffiths, for the prosecution, told the court Mr Giggs had subjected Kate Greville to a "deliberate head butt" on 1 November 2020 and this had been "aggravated by domestic background" and being "in drink".
Club record
The 13-minute hearing was then adjourned and Mr Giggs is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 26 May.
He has been bailed until his trial, on condition he does not approach either of the women he is accused of assaulting or approach any addresses where he believes them to be.
As a player, Mr Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United, a club record.
He won a haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two UEFA Champions League winner's medals.
He also played for Wales 64 times, between 1991 and 2007, and took over as national coach for the country in 2018.