Toyoda Gosei: Hundreds of jobs at risk at car parts plant
Hundreds of jobs at a car parts firm are set to be axed after a firm announced it was pulling out of the UK.
Toyoda Gosei UK has plants at Gorseinon, Swansea, and Rotherham, Yorkshire, and employs 458 people.
The company, which produces components for Toyota, Nissan, Renault and Honda, said it was responding to changes in the global sector and "significant reduction" in UK customer demand.
A formal period of consultation with employees is under way.
There are 207 people permanently employed at the Swansea site and 251 in Rotherham, the company's UK headquarters.
The Swansea site, which opened in 2011, makes moulded and painted car parts while Rotherham manufactures rubbery body sealing products and opened in 1999.
Toyoda Gosei UK (TGUK) managing director Shigenori Matsuo said: "We understand and regret the uncertainty that this will cause for everyone at the Swansea and Rotherham sites and are doing all we can to support our employees throughout the consultation process."
TGUK originally opened its Swansea plant with 160 workers, before the workforce became 800 strong in 2015.
Last December, the firm received £116,000 from the Welsh government's Economic Resilience Fund to help safeguard jobs against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokeswoman for TGUK said it was working with its parent company Toyoda Gosei to discuss the future of the UK operation.
"There isn't one factor that has resulted in the announcement today," added the spokeswoman.