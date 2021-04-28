Accused radio DJ says arrest was worst day of his life
A radio presenter accused of sexually abusing a "naïve" boy 40 years ago, said his arrest was "the worst day of my life".
Kevin Johns, 60, denies two charges of indecent assault against a 14-year-old boy, in the early 1980s.
Questioned by his barrister Matthew Roberts about whether he was guilty, Mr Johns replied: "Not at all, no."
But prosecutor Elen Owen said: "Your sins have found you out?", to which Mr Johns replied, "No".
Giving evidence at Caernarfon Crown Court, Mr Johns told the jury he had hosted a breakfast show on Swansea Sound for 25 years and hosted charity events in the city and appeared in pantomime.
The trial continues.