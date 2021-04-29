Pembroke Dock dangerous bikers searched for by police
Reports of "anti-social and dangerous" bikers are being investigated by police in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the reports included a motorbike being ridden dangerously through Pembroke Dock's Memorial Park and in the Monkton area.
"Riders risk injuring themselves, other road users and pedestrians," said police.
"They do not have full control of their vehicle and their full attention on their surroundings."
The roads policing unit added: "We are aware of the issue and the concern this understandably causes to residents.
"The effect of dangerous or reckless use of a vehicle can also lead to damage to public land, other vehicles and surrounding property.
"Increased patrols are being undertaken by ourselves and local neighbourhood policing officers.
"We would ask that residents contact police immediately if they see it happening so that prompt action can be taken against the perpetrators."