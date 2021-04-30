Cwmbran lockdown killer's five-year sentence not extended
The Court of Appeal has refused to increase the sentence of a man jailed for killing his wife during the first UK-wide lockdown.
Anthony Williams, 70, was cleared of murdering his wife Ruth, 67, at their home, but admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
He was sentenced to five years, which was criticised for being too lenient and referred to the court.
Lord Justice Bean dismissed the application.
Mrs Williams was found slumped in the porch of their home in Cwmbran Torfaen, with keys in her hand - she was later confirmed dead at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.
Williams, who had anxiety and depression, said he "flipped" and strangled his wife.
Lord Justice Bean described Mrs Williams's killing as a "very atypical case of homicide".
"His actions were wholly explained by his illness. That illness was undiagnosed and untreated.
"This is not in our view properly classified as a case of domestic abuse. There was no history of controlling behaviour or coercive behaviour or any previous incidents of violence or abuse. Quite the contrary."
During his trial, the jury heard Williams strangled his wife of 46 years after an argument on 28 March, days after the start of the first lockdown began.
Williams had not slept for several days after the start of restrictions because he was worrying over money, coronavirus and his health, the court heard.
A psychiatrist told the court the defendant's mental health had dramatically deteriorated after retiring in 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic had made things worse.
While being driven to the police station, Williams told officers: "It wasn't murder and I didn't mean to murder her.
"I just flipped, it wasn't me. I wouldn't hurt a fly, it wasn't me, I'm not like that and I don't know what came over me."
William's five-year sentance had been criticised previously, with MPs calling for it to be reviewed and Home Secretary Priti Patel ordering a review into the death.
Attorney General Michael Ellis called for the sentence length to be reviewed and a spokesperson for Mr Ellis said he was "shocked by this case".
'Lost for words'
Domestic abuse campaigner Rachel Williams from Monmouthshire said she was "gobsmacked" by the outcome of the Appeal hearing.
"I'm almost lost for words," she said.
"It makes me wonder if the new Domestic Abuse Act, which has just become law, will be enough."
"He [Williams] knew exactly what was right and wrong. You don't just snap".
Labour MP Harriet Harman said she was "surprised" by the High Court's decision not to increase Anthony Williams' sentence, and described Lord Justice Bean's remarks on the case not being classified as domestic abuse as "fatuous".
'One-off homicide'
Ms Harman said: "Saying Williams' actions are wholly explained by his illness shows the courts are simply still too ready to accept excuses.
"Domestic abuse doesn't have to be continuous, although it usually is. It can be a one-off homicide.
"To say it's not domestic abuse, when a man kills his wife, is fatuous. This is the ultimate, most extreme form of domestic abuse."
A spokesperson for Welsh Woman's Aid said: "We must be clear were the culpability lies, domestic homicides are a result of male violence against women and our justice system must ensure it takes all action necessary to hold perpetrators to account.
"There is significant concern of the precedent this case could set that allows perpetrators of domestic homicide to be excused for the abusing and killing of women.
"Welsh Women's Aid often hears from survivors, who feel that their experiences have not been understood or seen by police, courts as well as others in their community. This can often mean they are denied justice and face barriers to access the support they need.."