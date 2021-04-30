I'm A Celebrity castle break-ins prompt trust to apply for fences
- Published
Security fences could be reinstated at the castle that hosted the latest series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! following a series of break-ins.
Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, Conwy county, replaced the series' home in the Australian jungle last November and December because of the Covid pandemic.
Fences were removed in order for filming to take place.
But the trust that runs the castle says they need reinstating due to "ongoing issues of breaking and entering".
The Grade I-listed building was brought to "international prominence" in last year's live broadcasts, the application to Conwy County Council says.
The 19th Century castle, listed as "at risk" on Cadw's register, is open daily but access is currently being restricted to the gardens and outer, surrounding buildings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Earlier this month the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said restoration had moved ahead of schedule after featuring on the show.
Gwrych Castle was open as a visitor attraction until the 1980s but since then, several owners failed to make the building a success and it fell into a near-derelict ruin without roof or floors.
The trust finally managed to buy the building in 2018 and has been working to stabilise it since then.
The application also asks the council for permission to keep temporary roofs, which were installed for ITV series, so they can hold displays in the dining room, coach house and blacksmith's shop.
It also asks for a new electrical supply cabinet, new doors on the coach house and blacksmith's shop, a new roof for the dairy and work to the staircase.
The application outlines the trust's aims of opening all buildings to the public and has applied for listed building consent to complete the works, some of which is retrospective.
The report said Cadw were happy with the designs and later evidence showed the finished product was "remarkably accurate".
The trust has applied for listed building consent to complete the works, some of which is retrospective.