Ospreys' nesting tree cut down in 'horrific act of vandalism'
- Published
A tree being used by a nesting Osprey has been cut down with a chainsaw.
Police said the protected bird of prey had laid its first egg just one day before the nest was felled at Brenig, which borders Conwy and Denbighshire.
It has been branded a "horrific act of vandalism" by the Brenig Osprey Project in a Facebook post.
North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said officers were sent to the scene on Saturday morning and an investigation is under way.
"We are sad to report that someone last night has intentionally felled the Osprey nest platform at Brenig lake," it tweeted.
The birds and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act which makes it an offence to interfere with them or their nest.
According to the RSPB, the female lays two or three eggs between one and three daily intervals in the second half of April, and incubates them for 37 days per egg.
Brenig Osprey Project is a partnership with Welsh Water and North Wales Wildlife Trust.
The trust said: "Brenig Osprey Project partners woke up this morning to the worst possible news. Last night, at 21:42, someone took a chainsaw to the osprey nest and felled it.
"This is a fast-moving situation and we'll issue more news of the birds when we can."