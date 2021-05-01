Duchess of Cornwall to take part in Hay Festival
- Published
The Duchess of Cornwall is taking part in this year's Hay Festival, organisers have announced.
The Powys festival has announced a "galaxy of stars" for its gala evenings, including actors Kate Winslet and Vanessa Redgrave.
Hay-on-Wye normally welcomes thousands of visitors for the festival, but it will be again digital-only because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34th event runs from 26 May to 6 June.
Camilla is an avid reader and has an Instagram-based book club.
She is also patron of several organisations that promote literacy, including National Literacy Trust, Book Trust, First Story, the Wicked Young Writer Awards and Beanstalk.
The gala evenings are taking place on 26 May and 5 June
Hay Festival artist manager Heather Salisbury said: "We're delighted to share this galaxy of stars from stage, screen and the wider world in our gala evenings of hope and inspiration."
She said the event would welcome "writers, readers, thinkers and dreamers together from around the world to join our digital party. Let's meet this moment of challenge with hope."
The line-up also includes comedians Sindhu Vee and Rob Brydon, scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock and writers Elif Shafak and Hollie McNish.
The festival has previously announced a host of speakers including comedian David Walliams, journalist Caitlin Moran, actor Ethan Hawke and adventurer Ray Mears.