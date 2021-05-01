Tomasz Waga: Two arrested on suspicion of Cardiff murder
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 23-year-old who died after being found in a Cardiff street.
Tomasz Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious by a dog walker in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January at about 23:30 GMT.
South Wales Police said it was questioning the 24-year-old from Enfield in London and a 41-year-old from Fairwater in Cardiff.
They were remanded in custody at court hearings and are due to go on trial.
Three other men remain wanted on suspicion of Mr Waga's murder - Josif Nushi, 26, Mihal Dhana, 27, and Gledis Mehalla, 19.
The men have links with Lushnje in Albania, Bradford and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, north west London and Bristol.
A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about their whereabouts.
The force said a number of vehicles had been seized as part of the investigation but its attention was focusing on a silver or grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.
It said the car has links to the three wanted men and was seen in Cardiff on the day of the murder.