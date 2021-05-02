Tenby: Man arrested after rape victim shouts for help
- Published
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was heard shouting for help.
Police were called in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on Saturday at about 23:00 BST.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers.
A male witness who gave officers some information is being sought, after he left the scene in Crackwell Street before contact details were taken.
"Officers attended the scene, and the woman reported that she had been raped.
"Enquiries led to the arrest of a 55-year-old man on suspicion of rape, who was conveyed to police custody."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.