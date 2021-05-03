Tomasz Waga death: Fourth man in court charged with murder
A fourth man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found dead on a Cardiff street.
Ardit Mehalla, 24, from Enfield, London, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murdering Tomasz Waga in January.
Mr Waga, 23, who was from Poland but lived in Essex, was found dead by a dog walker on Westville Road, Penylan.
Three other men have previously been charged with Mr Waga's murder.
Mr Mehalla was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday.
The three other charged men had been remanded in custody and are awaiting trial.
