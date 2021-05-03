Family tribute to Swansea grandfather killed in car crash
A family have paid tribute to a "much loved" grandfather who was killed in a car crash.
Dean Heaven, 46, has been described as a "funny character who would make anyone laugh" after he died following a crash at a road junction in Swansea.
Mr Heaven, of Mayhill in Swansea, was killed in the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning while another man suffered life-threatening injuries.
"To have lost Dean is heartbreaking for us," his family said in a statement.
"His life was far too brief. He was a funny character who would make anyone he met laugh and once you met him he is a person you would never forget. He will be greatly missed."
South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact officers.