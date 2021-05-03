BBC News

Family tribute to Swansea grandfather killed in car crash

Published
image copyrightfamily photo
image captionDean Heaven was a "much loved father, brother, grandfather and uncle"

A family have paid tribute to a "much loved" grandfather who was killed in a car crash.

Dean Heaven, 46, has been described as a "funny character who would make anyone laugh" after he died following a crash at a road junction in Swansea.

Mr Heaven, of Mayhill in Swansea, was killed in the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning while another man suffered life-threatening injuries.

"To have lost Dean is heartbreaking for us," his family said in a statement.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened at the junction of Graiglwyd Road and Townhill Road in Townhill

"His life was far too brief. He was a funny character who would make anyone he met laugh and once you met him he is a person you would never forget. He will be greatly missed."

South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has any information to contact officers.

Related Topics

More on this story