Travellers leave Mold school site after 'disruption'
- Published
Travellers who set up camp on the site of two schools have now moved after causing "disruption" to pupils .
Ysgol Alun and Ysgol Maes Garmon, which share a campus in Mold, were closed on Tuesday as North Wales Police and Flintshire council removed the "unauthorised visitors".
Officers have now said the travellers have "been moved on" from the site after "police intervention".
Both schools will now be "fully open to all pupils and staff" on Wednesday.
Pupils had to return to home-schooling on Tuesday and Mold Alun school had said it "understands the disruption" that its closure will "cause pupils and families".
In a statement on Rhyl High School, Denbighshire County Council said: "The group of travellers left the school on Saturday and the site was secured.
"The area is being cleaned up today while a teacher training day is held on site, ready for all pupils to return to school tomorrow."