Haverfordwest teacher not guilty of sex assaults on pupils

image captionJames Oulton had said he was victim of a "witch-hunt" following the allegations

A Pembrokeshire primary school teacher has been found not guilty of sexually touching 11 former pupils.

James Oulton, 34, was accused of committing the offences while he was a teacher at Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Haverfordwest, between 2012 and 2018.

On Tuesday a jury at Swansea Crown Court found Oulton, of Haverfordwest, not guilty of all 30 charges.

Mr Oulton had described the accusations as a "witch-hunt".

He confirmed he had made a formal complaint against one officer involved.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionMr Oulton taught at Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School until 2018

