Cardiff pedestrian badly hurt in collision with car
- Published
A woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a car near Cardiff Central station railway station.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 13:30 BST on Tuesday following the collision at the rear of the station on Penarth Road.
Roads in the area have been closed while investigation work is carried out.
The woman, who was on foot, has been taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Police have described her injuries as life-changing.