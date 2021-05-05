Naser Al Barghash: Police keep 'open mind' over Cardiff death
- Published
Police are appealing for help to determine the movements of a 36-year-old man in the days before his death.
The body of Naser Al Barghash was discovered at a flat at Churchill Way in the centre of Cardiff, on Wednesday 17 March.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Davies of South Wales Police said he was "keeping an open mind" following the death.
The family of Mr Al Barghash, from Kuwait, has been contacted and is being supported by police officers.
An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police station.
The officer said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have any information concerning Naser's movements in the days prior to Wednesday, March 17 to contact us so we can establish exactly what has happened."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.