Road checks as police search for Lampeter serious assault suspect
- Published
Road checks have been set up by police and people have been warned "not to stop for anyone on the side of the road" as officers search for a suspect of a serious assault.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said there is a "large police presence" in Lampeter, Ceredigion, as officers look for a man in connection with the incident.
Police have warned the public "not to approach him" but report to officers.
Detectives have warned the public "the suspect could attempt to hitch hike".
Police have established road checks on the A485 out of Lampeter and south of Llangeitho "in connection to the search."
The man is thought to be wearing a khaki coat and dark green trousers.
"If anyone sees him they are asked not to approach him but to report the sighting to police by calling 999," said a Dyfed-Powys statement.
No details have been released into nature of the assault or condition of the victim but police did confirm "a large police presence in the Forest Road area of Lampeter".