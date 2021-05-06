Smoke over Tenby after 19th Century fort rubbish fire
- Published
Smoke has been seen across the skies in a Welsh seaside town on Thursday after a fire at a 19th century fort.
Smoke was coming from St Catherine's Fort off the coast of Tenby in Pembrokeshire after what fire crews described as a rubbish fire.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service have said the blaze was old bits of wood and rubbish which had been set alight outside the walls of the old fort on St Catherine's Island.
There are no reports of any injuries.