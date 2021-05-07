Drivers warned as Wales braces for heavy rain
- Published
Drivers are set to face difficult conditions and travel disruption as Wales is hit by heavy rain.
A yellow warning for rain affecting south, west and parts of mid Wales from 06:00 BST until 23:59 BST on Saturday, has been issued by the Met Office.
It said "persistent rain, heavy at times... may cause difficult driving conditions and travel disruption".
Roads could be affected by "spray and flooding on roads, probably making journey times longer".
Forecasters said Saturday morning will see the worst of the rain, which could ease in some areas during the afternoon before becoming heavier and more persistent in the evening.
Between 25 to 50mm of rain is predicted to fall "quite widely across the warning area", with as much as 75 to 125mm possible over parts of the Brecon Beacons.
The yellow warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.
Ceredigion, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Wrexham, Conwy, Anglesey are not expected to be affected.