Lampeter sex attack: Man, 45, arrested
A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Lampeter.
A large police search was carried out in the Ceredigion town after the assault was reported on Thursday night.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers, Dyfed Powys Police said.
Local residents were thanked for reporting "significant sightings and leads" which helped police track down the suspect.
Det Insp Adam Cann said: "Following a large police presence and search in the Lampeter area last night a 45-year-old male was this morning arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault.
"We would like to thank the public for their support and understanding as the search was conducted, with significant sightings and leads helping officers locate the suspect in a timely manner."