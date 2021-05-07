Flintshire man, 43, denies Louise Minchin stalking charge
A man has denied stalking on social media the BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin and adult daughter Mia.
Carl Davies pleaded not guilty pleas two offences last July, during a hearing at Mold Crown Court. He is due to face trial in October.
The 43-year-old, of Flint, Flintshire, is accused of causing serious alarm or distress to the breakfast TV presenter.
It is alleged he made intimidating comments and threats on Instagram.
Judge Rhys Rowlands did not reimpose an order made at magistrates' court banning identification of the alleged victims.
Bail conditions imposed on Mr Davies include him not contacting the complainants or approaching BBC buildings.