Gwent Police finds 59 bikes in search at Newport property
Fifty-nine bikes were discovered at a property in Newport after Gwent Police received a tip-off from another force.
Officers arrested a 38-year-old man after finding the bicycles during a search on Chepstow Road, Newport.
The suspect, from Newport, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft and has been released while investigations continue.
Gwent Police now hope they can reunite owners with their missing steeds, which were found on Monday evening.
Officers searched the address after receiving information from South Wales Police on Friday, 23 April, about a stolen bike in Cardiff.
PC Shafiqul Khan said: "We're going through the process of identifying which bikes are stolen from those seized.
"Our investigation is ongoing, and our aim is to be able to return them to their rightful owners. We would urge anyone who recognises any of the bikes to get in contact."