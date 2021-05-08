Man, 18, dies after Rhondda mountain fall
An 18-year-old man has died after falling from a mountain in Rhondda Cynon Taf on Friday.
Emergency services responded to reports that the man had "fallen from height" in the Penpych Woodland Park at Blaencwm near Treorchy at 17:40 BST.
He was part of a group walking down the steep slopes of the mountain, a popular spot with walkers.
South Wales Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and his family have been informed.
Wales Air Ambulance attended the incident but nobody was taken to hospital.
