Wales' Police and Crime Commissioner count to start on Sunday
Counting will start on Sunday to find out who are the four new Police and Crime Commissioners in Wales.
Polls were held in the South Wales Police, Dyfed-Powys Police, North Wales Police and Gwent Police on Thursday alongside the Welsh Parliament vote.
All of the current PCCs are running again in their respective forces areas except Arfon Jones in north Wales.
Counting in the third PCC election is to begin at 09:00 BST on Sunday and the winners are due to announced later.
PCCs work to ensure police forces are run effectively and replaced police authorities in 2012.
PCC elections are supposed to be held every four years but were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The candidates for the four police force areas in Wales are:
What do PCCs do?
Policing in Wales remains one of the areas governed by the UK Government in Westminster, but it would be wrong to think all the power lies there.
Roughly a third of the 2021-22 budgets of Welsh police forces come from the Home Office, which means the rest was allocated by those holding purse strings here in Wales.
They have a say in how much council tax we pay, because a chunk of it - the "precept" - goes to the police. In England that amount is capped but in Wales it is not.
This year, our council tax pays for 47% of the combined police budgets in Wales. The rest - just under a fifth (18.6%) - comes from the Welsh government.
What are police and crime commissioners?
PCCs are elected representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
The government insists PCCs are not there to run local police forces but to hold them to account and respond to the needs of the public.
Their responsibilities include appointing - or dismissing - chief constables, holding them to account for the performance of their staff and providing a link between the police and communities, which includes consulting local people, the council and other organisations.
PCCs also oversee community safety and crime reduction, they ensure value for money policing and set out a police force's strategy and policing priorities through the Police and Crime Plan.
Between the UK commissioners, they are responsible for about £11bn a year of spending as they set out force budgets.
