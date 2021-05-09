Lampeter search: Man charged with rape
- Published
A man has been charged with rape following an inquiry into a serious sexual assault in Lampeter.
It comes after a large police search was carried out in the Ceredigion town on Thursday night.
The 45-year-old man is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Dyfed-Powys Police thanked the public for assistance during its investigation.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.