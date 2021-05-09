BBC News

Lampeter search: Man charged with rape

A man has been charged with rape following an inquiry into a serious sexual assault in Lampeter.

It comes after a large police search was carried out in the Ceredigion town on Thursday night.

The 45-year-old man is due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police thanked the public for assistance during its investigation.

