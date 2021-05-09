One person pulled from sea at Tywyn and airlifted to hospital
A person has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the sea off the coast of west Wales.
The Wales Air Ambulance, RNLI lifeboats and coastguard crews were called to Tywyn beach in Gwynedd after reports of an incident in Cardigan Bay on Sunday at about 12:30 BST.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said one person was recovered from the sea.
The person was flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth. The condition of the casualty is not yet known.