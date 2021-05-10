Covid: Gym lifeline for fitness fan with autism
- Published
For many, it has been a long wait to get back to the gym but for Andrew Edwards, it has been a mental health priority.
The 36-year-old has autism and depends on the routine of working out to help his wellbeing, both body and mind.
Locked out of his gym by lockdown, he found it difficult to adjust at his home in Wrexham.
Now he has returned, he said it has been "lovely" to restart training.
"The gym means the world to me," said Andrew, who lost his mother and carer Hazel Davies in December, after she contracted Covid-19 and pneumonia.
"My Ma used to come here with me and my sister. She loved it here."
Andrew said the gym gave him focus - and much more.
"I've had mental health problems in the past and this gym has probably saved me from killing myself," he said.
"It's also given me more knowledge on how to manage my eating disorder.
"They've not only helped myself, but they've helped my sister manage and compartmentalise our lives."
His sister Mel Beckley, who has taken over the caring role for her brother, said she had to "think quickly" to find a solution when the doors closed at the gyms under the Covid lockdowns in Wales.
She created a mini-gym in her garage, a stop-gap to help both of them cope with lockdown - and their grief.
"It's been great but not the same as coming to the gym every day," she said.
"With the autism, routine and structure, it's a really big part for Andrew."
But both of them are now back training three times a week at their gym in Queensferry, under the watchful eye of personal trainer Chris Hibbert, who has kept in touch with Andrew throughout the pandemic.
"His life is all about routine, what time he gets up, breakfast, everything is structured," said the trainer.
"When lockdown happened, everyone's lives were flipped upside down. The structure of giving him training routines at home, phone calls, that became his new routine.
"It's class to get back in and hopefully no more lockdowns."
Andrew, who also plays cricket for Chirk and is a volunteer at Wepre Country Park in Flintshire, said he is now focussed on finding "a new way" to exercise.
"The old way is never going to come back since Ma passed," he said,
"There are adjustments that have been made, with me and my sister. I think we've managed remarkably well.
"It's been a full life and hopefully there's more to come."