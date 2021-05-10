Covid: 200 people at mass gathering in Cardiff car park
About 200 people gathered in 100 cars at a car park of two retail outlets in Cardiff on Sunday night.
South Wales Police said officers called to the mass gathering at about 22:00 BST were met with "hostility".
The force said some cars were being driven in an "anti-social" manner in the car parks of Halfords and The Range on Newport Road
Mass gatherings are illegal under coronavirus rules and CCTV footage is being used to identify people.