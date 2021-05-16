Penarth RNLI historian wanted for lifeboat station in UK first
- Published
An RNLI lifeboat station in south Wales is to become the first in the UK to have its own local volunteer historian.
They will collect the history of the station in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, which was reopened in 1980, 75 years after the previous one closed.
The RNLI said the 19th Century history of the station was well documented, but the same attention had not been paid to the past 40 years.
It is hoped other stations could also have historians in the future.
The RNLI first built a lifeboat station in Penarth in 1861, costing £118, before its relocation to the Esplanade in 1884.
However, it was closed in 1905 and not reopened until 1980, when the increasing popularity of Penarth as a tourist destination saw the need for the town to have its own station once again.
The current building was built in 1995.
The volunteer has until 31 May to apply for the role, which will involve gathering information and statistics on boats and launches, as well as collecting oral histories from past boat crews, family members and volunteers involved with the station over the past 40 years.
Chairman of the lifeboat station, Laurie Pavelin, said: "Penarth's lifeboat station has been a central part of the community since 1980 and in that time it has played a part in many people's lives.
"We're looking forward to welcoming a new volunteer historian who will make sure those stories are preserved for the community."
Hayley Whiting, the RNLI's heritage archive and research manager, said: "The RNLI take great pride and care in preserving our rich heritage.
"Recording our fascinating history ensures our story can be told for years to come, inspiring future generations of supporters and lifesavers.
"It's exciting to have worked with RNLI Penarth to develop this new volunteer historian role, and we hope similar projects could also be rolled out across other lifeboat stations."