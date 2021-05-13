Alastair Campbell to interview Tony Blair at Hay Festival
- Published
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will headline a special series of debates on leadership and global democracy at this year's Hay Festival.
Former Australian PM Julia Gillard will also take part in the sessions at the festival, which will again be digital-only due to the pandemic.
Hay-on-Wye in Powys would normally welcome tens of thousands of visitors for the event, which starts on 26 May.
Mr Blair will be in discussion with his former spokesman Alastair Campbell.
The PM300 series, which takes place on 3 June, marks 300 years since the UK first appointed a prime minister.
The pair will discuss Mr Blair's time in office and the challenges facing world leaders.
Mr Blair led the Labour Party to victory in 1997 and won a further two elections in 2001 and 2005 before stepping down in 2007, handing over to Gordon Brown.
Hay Festival artist manager Heather Salisbury said: "We're delighted to welcome former Prime Minister Tony Blair on to the Hay Festival programme for the first ever time in a far-ranging conversation on some of the most prevalent challenges of our times."
The festival's 34th edition features more than 250 writers, actors, comedians, poets, scientists and historians in conversations, debates, workshops and performances.
Events will be broadcast online live from temporary studios at the town's Richard Booth's Bookshop with Stephen Fry, Kate Winslet, Rob Brydon and Vanessa Redgrave among those taking part.