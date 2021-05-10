Covid: Wales cinema rules 'impractical and unnecessary'
By Nelli Bird
BBC News
- Published
Only a "small minority" of cinemas in Wales will be able to reopen next week under current restrictions, according to an industry trade body.
Confirmation is expected on Friday that cinemas can reopen from 17 May.
But the UK Cinema Association said regulations were different in Wales to the other nations, with venues following the same, stricter rules as indoor hospitality.
The Welsh government said cinemas would open "when safe to do so".
Phil Clapp, chief executive of the association which represents 90% of the industry including big cinema chains, said because many cinemas were licensed for the sale of alcohol it meant Welsh officials had "lumped them in" with pubs and restaurants.
He said the rules in Wales differed to England and Scotland in three ways.
Under Welsh government guidelines the following rules will apply to cinemas:
- Customers will have to be seated while ordering and buying food and drink
- Even if customers use the QR code system to "check in" and register their details, they will still have to collected by the venue
- The venue is also expected to verify details by asking people for photo ID, for example a passport or driving licence
- The time customers leave the cinema will also have to be recorded
Mr Clapp said the rules were "impractical and unnecessary".
"So even if a customer just walks up to a concession stand to buy a tub of popcorn, they have to be seated," he said.
"For many of the smaller venues there simply isn't the space for that kind of seating.
"And it will cause queuing and all manner of problems which we presume these restrictions are intended to avoid."
Cinemas in Wales have been closed since 4 December with a return now much anticipated, according to Mr Clapp.
"I would say the mood in the industry is one of frustration, you know, there is a huge amount of excitement and optimism about the return of cinema," he said.
"Finding an administrative barrier to that late in the day and unnecessarily we would say, in terms of the safe-guarding of customers and staff, is hugely frustrating."
Mr Clapp also said while cinemas were selling tickets for showings from next week, the likes of Cineworld and Showcase had said they would not be able to open, with Vue and Odeon having a "significant rethink" on whether they can reopen.
He said the rules were also a "nonsense" for the many smaller venues in Wales and the issues around collecting contact details and being seated for food were "magnified" for them.
He continued: "I very much fear that when we come to next Monday, even if cinemas are allowed to open, only a small minority of cinemas in Wales will feel they can viably reopen."
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We have been working closely with Ffilm Cymru and UK Cinema Association to prepare for the opening of cinemas when it is safe to do so.
"Contact tracing is an important and effective part of keeping people safe.
"Cinemas have been and continue to receive support from the Welsh government's Culture Recovery Fund (CRF). Those within larger arts centres may also have received assistance from the CRF delivered via the Arts Council of Wales.
"The first minister will set out the results of the next coronavirus restrictions regulations on Friday and confirm whether cinemas can reopen in Wales next week."