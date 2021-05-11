Newport woman stabbed to death before husband died
A woman was stabbed to death before her husband fell from a multi-storey car park and died, an inquest has heard.
Kerry Bradford, 57, was found with stab wounds to her neck at her home in Monnow Way, in the Bettws area of Newport, on 25 April.
The body of her husband Nicholas had earlier been found three miles away at Newport Kingsway car park.
Gwent Police said Mr Bradford's death was not being treated as suspicious and described the deaths as linked.
The inquest, held in Newport on Tuesday, heard supermarket worker Mrs Bradford was found lying in her living room, having suffered a "violent death".
The alarm was raised after Mr Bradford, a 57-year-old support worker, fell to his death.
About 90 minutes later, Mrs Bradford's body was discovered when police liaison officers visited her home during the investigation into his death.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from severe head injuries sustained during the fall.
Senior coroner Caroline Saunders said Mrs Bradford's death was still under investigation.
The inquest was adjourned until 24 May, 2022.