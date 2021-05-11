Woman pulled from burning house in Baglan by teenager dies
A 78-year-old woman who was pulled out of a burning house by a teenager has died.
He twice ran inside the house in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, before he was able to lift the unconscious woman to safety.
The woman has since died and her next of kin have been informed.
She was initially taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea, where she was placed in an induced coma because of her injuries following the fire on Thursday.
Marcus, who lives in Baglan, was given a reward by a Port Talbot charity for his bravery.
He did not need any treatment, but said: "I was in shock for a while. I couldn't believe what had just happened.
"One minute I was in the shop, the next minute I was pulling someone out of a burning building."
"Natural instincts just kicked in and I thought, 'Help that woman', because I knew she'd have daughters, sons.
"I didn't think. I just went in and grabbed her. In situations like that, you just can't think about the worst. My main thing was getting that woman out of that building."
Team Ruby, a Port Talbot charity which fundraises for local people in need of help and worked with Marcus and his family when his mother had cancer, recognised Marcus' act of bravery with a cash reward.
