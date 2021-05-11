Angry Anglesey villagers use tractors to remove beach boulders
- Published
When villagers were angered by boulders placed to block vehicle access to a north Wales beauty sport - they decided to take matters into their own hands.
Alost 5,000 signed a petition opposing the rocks placed to prevent campervans parking at Llanddona Beach on Anglesey.
However a group of 60 residents have gone one step further, using tractors and diggers to remove the boulders themselves.
North Wales Police has declined to comment.
An eyewitness said more than 60 people were at the scene on Monday with "six or seven tractors and a digger" and "dumped (them) on the beach".
Llanddona resident Myrddin Roberts said: "There's been a lot of anger locally about this and I think people had had enough and decided to do something about it themselves. We just hope the boulders never come back."
Councillor Carwyn Jones added: "There's a lot of interest and a petition having attracted thousands of signatures, so it's an issue close to a lot of people's hearts."
"Local people have roamed freely for centuries on this beach and we must do everything to ensure that local access is maintained and that the beach is protected and managed effectively in future."
Anglesey council and Llanddona community council have been asked to mediate with nearby landowners, though the ownership of the land has not been formally established, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Anglesey council said it was aware of concerns over large numbers of motorhomes and campervans parking at the beach.
"The land on which this parking occurs is not within the ownership of the council, and therefore the council cannot take any enforcement action or implement any measures to prohibit or control or encourage use," a spokesman said.
"The nearby car park has remained open and is available for use.
"We are currently engaging with local landowners and the community council to address the issues and concerns that exist locally."