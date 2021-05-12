Mount Taranaki deaths: Tributes to British climbers who died
Tributes have been paid to a new father who died while climbing a mountain in New Zealand.
Peter Kirkwood, 33, and fellow Brit Richard Phillips, 46, died while climbing Taranaki Maunga earlier this month.
Dr Kirkwood, a Cambridge graduate, was born and raised in Cardiff before moving abroad.
His family said: "He was a loyal and adventurous soul, who will be dearly missed."
Dr Kirkwood was a keen mountaineer, who met his wife-to-be, Kerrie Ann at the University of Cambridge Hillwalking Club, while completing a PhD in geotechnical engineering.
After graduation, they spent time working, skiing, and climbing based out of Boulder, Colorado, before moving to New Zealand in 2018.
'Loss leaves huge hole'
His family said: "The mountains were central to Peter's life.
"He was a skilled and experienced tramper, mountaineer and backcountry skier, who had climbed numerous peaks in the European Alps, the Scottish Highlands, the North American Rockies, and the New Zealand Southern Alps."
The "competent" engineer, who worked for Tonkin & Taylor in Christchurch, had recently become a father after his wife gave birth to a girl named Elaine Sierra.
His family said that the "loss leaves a huge hole in the lives of his family and friends".
The pair died after going missing while climbing the mountain on 6 May.
Their bodies were discovered two days later after a search was mounted by Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, police and Alpine Cliff Rescue crew.
Formal identification is under way but New Zealand police said they believe them to be the missing men.
'Experienced climber'
Dr Kirkwood died alongside Mr Phillips who "was a man dedicated to his family - his partner Jacqueline and their teenage daughters Freya and Indy".
They met while travelling in Nepal in 1997 and moved from the UK to New Zealand in 2008.
His family said: "Rich was happiest in the hills with his family and his beloved dog Betsy.
"He was an experienced climber, hiker, mountain biker and diver who had travelled widely before settling in New Zealand."
They described him as "the sort of person who could turn his hand to anything, including having a hands-on role in building the family's home on the Port Hills in Christchurch".
"He was a loyal and loving friend who would never fail to go the extra mile for anyone," they added.
"He earned the respect and admiration of those he met at home, at work, on his travels and even on the sidelines of his girls' sporting events."