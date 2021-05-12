Pilot Covid events ignore north Wales, Senedd told
- Published
A programme of pilot events organised as part of Wales' road out of Covid lockdown has left north Wales ignored, politicians say.
Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives have demanded action to be taken.
The Welsh government unveiled nine pilot test events on Tuesday, including the Wales-Albania international friendly in June.
Officials said the programme of events followed discussions with organisers, venues and councils.
But Plaid Cymru said there were no events "north of Brecon".
The government has said the programme would help develop guidance and processes to "allow the safe return of events in Wales".
The first are taking place this week, with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations and the Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle, both with up to 500 people attending.
But the new Plaid Senedd member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, said the list spoke "volumes about the Labour Welsh government's priorities".
"Venues have struggled through the pandemic in all parts of the country and it is deeply regrettable that the pilot plan is ignoring the many suitable locations we have here across the region," said Mr ap Gwynfor.
"If the government is serious about making sure that the north is not left behind its actions after the election must match its warm words before it."
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "It's pleasing to see spectator trials given the green light, but ministers should correct the one glaring error in the plan and ensure there are pilots in north Wales, not just concentrated in the south."
Wales pilot Covid events:
- 12-14 May Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle - 300-500 people
- 15 May Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle - 500 people
- 18 May Newport County v Forest Green Rovers League Two play-off
- 20 May business event, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport - 100 people
- 22 May Swansea City v Barnsley Championship play-off
- 3-4 June Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon - 250 people
- 3-6 June Glamorgan v Lancashire, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground - 750-1,000 people
- 5 June Wales v Albania, Cardiff City stadium - 4,000 people
- 11-12 June Fishguard/St David's triathlon - only registered participants
The decision to name two play-off games for Swansea City and Newport has also sparked controversy.
The Football Association of Wales' head of competitions Andrew Howard said on social media that not including any games from Welsh football leagues was "gut-wrenching".
In Wrexham, Plaid Cymru councillor Carrie Harper has started a petition calling for events at the town's Racecourse stadium.
"All we want is a bit of fair play for the north - the Welsh government has announced these pilots for open-air events, which is very welcome, but they're all south of the M4," she said.
The town's Labour Senedd member Lesley Griffiths said officials have already been in discussion with the club, and "would love to see the Racecourse" included if the team reaches the National League play-offs, with a chance of being promoted to the English Football League Two.
Responding to the concerns, a Welsh government official said: "Selection of the events to be included in the proposed pilot programme was made on the basis of discussion with venues, local authorities and event organisers, seeking spread across types of event and locations across Wales."