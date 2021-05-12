Tondu Ironworks may become Bridgend hotel and tourist attraction
- Published
A former Victorian ironworks and engine house could be turned into a hotel, restaurant and tourist attraction.
Property owner Andy Mills-Brown wants to to transform Tondu Ironworks, near Bridgend, and add a terrace, takeaway food kiosk, and outdoor canopies.
The 1838 Grade II-listed building was most recently used as office space for a charity that closed in 2014.
Mr Mills-Brown said his plan for the "spectacular, beautiful building" could be "really lovely for the community".
He is seeking listed building consent from Bridgend council to renovate the four-storey property and hopes it will become a popular venue for tourists and locals to eat, drink and stay.
The building originally housed steam-powered blowing engines, which supplied air to blast furnaces on the site. It was most recently used as office space after being renovated in the early 2000s.
The proposed development site already includes a private driveway, car park and park grounds, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The ironworks lie adjacent to a blast furnace with original coke ovens that were used to produce lumps of carbon from heated coal.
The premises were put up for sale in 2015 by receivers appointed after the closure of Groundwork Bridgend and Neath Port Talbot, a regeneration charity.
Mr Mills-Brown, who has had senior roles in the leisure industry, said: "There's definitely opportunity and scope for some real family-led leisure and entertainment activity."
A planning document written by agents Faber Design and Architecture, says the building could be "a fantastic asset to the local community and the tourist and leisure economy".
Alterations to the building and improvements of the parkland would be "largely cosmetic", the agent added, pledging to "preserve any historical characteristics" inside the property.
"I certainly don't want to lose the essence of what the building was," said Mr Mills-Brown.
"We're trying really hard to keep the style it already has and embrace the history of what it did."
Bridgend council is expected to consider the application in the coming weeks.