Wales election 2021: Did you vote?
The winning politicians are making their way to the Senedd following the Welsh Parliament election on 6 May.
But did you help to decide who got the job to represent your area?
Of the 2,386,957 registered voters in Wales, 47% cast a ballot.
That percentage is called the "turnout" - and while this year's was the highest ever, it was only slightly more than for the first election to Cardiff Bay in 1999.
Compare that with the Westminster election in 2019, when the UK voted to choose MPs to sit in the House of Commons. Then, 66% of voters in Wales chose to take part.
