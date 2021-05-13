Covid: Eid celebration marks Wales' first trial event for crowds
The first large-scale outdoor event in Wales since March 2020 is being held as part of a trial to manage crowds as Covid restrictions ease.
Between 300 and 500 people are expected to celebrate Eid at Cardiff Castle.
Attendees will need proof of a negative Covid test on arrival and they must keep to social distancing rules.
Sporting matches, festivals and theatre events are among nine outdoor post-pandemic trials being held in May and June.
Eid is a celebration to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of prayer and fasting for Muslims.
After two Ramadans in lockdown, Saeed Kidwai, 29, from Cardiff, said he had an "overwhelming feeling of excitement" about celebrating Eid at the castle.
"I think Eid last year was completely different. It was just my wife and I in our flat," he said
"We had to try to make the best of a difficult situation, but we're definitely looking forward to going back to some sort of normality today hopefully and try to get to see people, albeit from a distance, and get back to that festive spirit as best we can really."
He said he had to take both a PCR test at Cardiff City Stadium and a lateral flow test ahead of the festival - something he had felt apprehensive and nervous about having not taken a Covid test before.
"But all the guidance from the Muslim Council of Wales was very straightforward and it was done really quickly and easily," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"The turnaround has been super, super impressive so I feel a lot more confident now."
Dr Abdul Azim, who was at the castle with his son Jalal, said checks at the gate had been thorough.
"I'm really pleased that so many people have come despite the rain," he added.
The Muslim Council of Wales said the inclusion of the Eid event showed recognition for the Muslim community and was "symbolically important".
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the pilot events would bring Wales "a step closer" to a return to live events. A testing protocol and risk assessment would be individually tailored for each event.
"These events are very different in nature and location but access of attendees - whether participants or spectators - is strictly controlled by the organisers and agreed in advance," he said.
"We're asking people to celebrate Eid differently again this year. I very much hope that celebrations at the castle are enjoyed by those with tickets.
"If you don't have a ticket please celebrate safely with your immediate household or within support bubbles."
What is Eid?
Eid al-Fitr - Eid as it is commonly known - is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar.
It takes place at the end of Ramadan - which is considered one of the holiest Islamic periods, with a month of prayer and fasting.
Like the beginning of Ramadan, Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon.
For most Muslims in the UK, this will be on the evening of 12 May.
Many people enjoy large meals with friends and family, and exchange money and gifts - in many countries, Eid al-Fitr is a public holiday.
What are the pilot events in Wales?
- 12-14 May Eid-al-Fitr at Cardiff Castle - 300-500 people
- 15 May Tafwyl Welsh language festival at Cardiff Castle - 500 people
- 18 May Newport County v Forest Green Rovers League Two play-off
- 20 May business event, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport - 100 people
- 22 May Swansea City v Barnsley Championship play-off
- 3-4 June Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon - 250 people
- 3-6 June Glamorgan v Lancashire, Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground - 750-1,000 people
- 5 June Wales v Albania, Cardiff City stadium - 4,000 people
- 11-12 June Fishguard/St David's triathlon - only registered participants