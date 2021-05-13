BBC News

Newport woman, 83, in hospital after being hit by motorbike

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe motorcyclist involved in the crash on Wednesday fled the scene

An 83-year-old woman is in hospital with head injuries after she was hit by a motorbike in Newport.

Police are searching for rider of the motorbike who fled the scene on Commercial Road following the collision at 14:15 BST on Wednesday.

The woman pedestrian was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with head, shoulder and arm injuries and remains in a stable condition.

South Wales Police is appealing for information.

