Heads of the Valleys: Four people taken to hospital as crash shuts major road
- Published
Four people have been taken to hospital after a crash has closed the main A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Merthyr.
Both directions of the road between Swansea and Merthyr Tydfil is shut and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Emergency services are at the scene between Cefn Coed and Hirwaun and South Wales Police said the road was "not likely to reopen for some time".
It comes as the A465 is also partially shut near Abergavenny after an earlier crash between the town and Skenfrith.
The Wales Air Ambulance and five road ambulances to the two vehicle crash between Hirwaun and Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taf after the incident near the Baverstocks roundabout at about 11:00 BST.
"Four patients were transported by road to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff," a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said.
Stagecoach have also that bus services in the area will be affected.
Traffic on the A465 in Monmouthshire is also being affected following a crash just after 10:30 in Abergavenny on Thursday morning.
Gwent Police are carrying out accident investigation work and have reopened the A465 just outside Abergavenny southbound but there is severe congestion around the town as a result.