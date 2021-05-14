BBC News

Heads of the Valleys road reopens after four hurt in crash

image captionThe A465 Heads of the Valleys road was closed from Thursday morning until just after midnight on Friday

A major road has reopened after a crash left four people in hospital.

A woman and three men were taken to hospital in Cardiff after a crash closed the main A465 Heads of the Valleys road near Merthyr on Thursday.

South Wales Police said the collision happened at about 11:00 BST and involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Renault Clio.

The road remained closed between the Llwydcoed and Hirwaun junctions until 00:30 on Friday as police investigated.

