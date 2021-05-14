Dylan Thomas: Carmarthenshire council buys last portrait of writer
The last portrait of poet and writer Dylan Thomas, painted two months before his death, has been purchased by a council in Wales.
Carmarthenshire council bought the painting for £15,000 at an auction on 17 April and its museum service took delivery of the artwork this week.
The painting had been in the private collection of artist Gordan Stuart until his death in 2015.
It has only been seen publicly twice since it was painted in September 1953.
That was at the 1954 National Eisteddfod, and 60 years later at 5 Cwmdonkin Drive in Swansea - Thomas' childhood home.
The painting was one of four painted over three afternoons at the poet's boathouse and writing shed in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire.
Two of the four oil paintings are in the State University of New York in Buffalo, and the third is in the collection of the National Portrait Gallery in London.
'Absolutely delighted'
The purchase was made possible with contributions from Art Fund, the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund and the National Lottery.
"We are absolutely delighted to be bringing this painting back to where Dylan Thomas spent his last years," said councillor Peter Hughes Griffiths.
"It will take pride of place in the new gallery at Carmarthenshire Museum later this year for everyone to enjoy."
The painting will be professionally conserved before going on display in a new gallery at the museum from September. It will then go on tour to the Dylan Thomas Boathouse and other venues.
Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said: "We were privileged to auction the last portrait of Dylan Thomas created before his untimely death, and we are delighted to see that the painting has stayed in Wales.
"But to know that the portrait will now visit the iconic boathouse is the icing on the cake.
"As the boathouse was Dylan's last home, it does feel like the painting has come home to him."