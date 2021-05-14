Fynley Jones: Student's death at Penpych 'shatters' school community
- Published
A sixth-form community at a valleys school has been left "shattered" by the death of an 18-year-old student.
Fynley Jones died last Friday after a fall at the Penpych Woodland Park near Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
An inquest, which opened on Thursday, heard the Year 13 student at Treorchy Comprehensive died from head injuries.
"As a school, we are devastated at the tragic loss of this talented and popular young man," said its officials.
"Fynley's sudden death has shattered the Year 13 community, of which he was an integral part."
The student was a member of the Rhondda Youth Forum, belonged to the school's Combined Cadet Force, and "had a real sense of adventure".
"An enthusiastic and able student, Fynley was nearing the end of his A-level courses in computer science, mathematics and physics, and had secured a place to study artificial intelligence and robotics at Aberystwyth University," added the school.
"His girlfriend and close group of friends have described him as bringing joy and fun to everything they did together.
"He will be greatly missed by us all."
An inquest into how he died is due to resume in October 2022.