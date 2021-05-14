Heads of the Valleys road crash: Three arrests after man dies
A 21-year-old man died and four other people were injured in a crash on the Heads of the Valleys road on Thursday.
Robbie-Lee Selway, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in the two-car crash on the A465, which happened at about 11:00 BST.
Two men aged 18 and 22, a 25-year-old man from Cardiff and a 32-year-old woman from Tenby, are being treated at the University Hospital of Wales.
Police said an 18-year-old man from Merthyr had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
'Deeply broken'
Two other men, aged 22 and 25, have also been arrested in connection with the incident.
Mr Selway's family said in a statement: "We as a family are deeply broken by the tragic accident that left our family without a daddy, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.
"We ask that everyone give us some privacy at this very sad time. We appreciate everyone's support through this time."
The collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Renault Clio between the Hirwaun and Llwydcoed junctions of the road.
South Wales Police appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the manner in which the Ford Fiesta was being driven in the Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare areas in the hours prior to the incident to come forward.
They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.
A police spokesman said the matter had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.