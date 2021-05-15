Police watchdog probes death crash 'pursuit' on A465
- Published
The actions of police officers prior to a fatal crash are being investigated by the watchdog.
Robbie-Lee Selway, 21, from Merthyr Tydfil, died in a two-car crash on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it understood the Ford Fiesta he was a passenger in was being pursued by South Wales Police officers.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following Thursday's crash.
In a statement, the IOPC said: "The collision between a Ford Fiesta, which we understand was being pursued by a South Wales Police vehicle, and a Renault Clio, occurred shortly before 11:00.
"We understand a 21-year-old man who was in the Fiesta has sadly died, and a number of people were taken to hospital.
"Following a referral from the force we sent investigators to the scene."
The IOPC said Mr Selway's family have been told about its involvement.
His family previously said they were "deeply broken" and his death had "left our family without a daddy, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend".
Two men, aged 18 and 22, a 25-year-old man from Cardiff and a 32-year-old woman from Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after the crash.
South Wales Police said "no further information regarding the collision can be provided at this stage" as it had referred the matter to the IOPC.
Two other men, aged 22 and 25, were also arrested in connection with the incident.