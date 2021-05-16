Anglesey: One-person gyrocopter crashes at airfield
A one-person aircraft has crashed at an airfield in north Wales.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the one-person gyrocopter crashed at Mona Airfield on Anglesey at about 12:15 BST on Sunday.
A gyrocopter is not a helicopter or aeroplane, but an aircraft with blades which rotate freely to provide lift, with an engine-driven propeller which generates forward thrust.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.
The fire service said it sent one appliance from Holyhead and helped the ambulance service in the incident.
