Llandudno's Kashmiri goats invited to I'm A Celeb castle

media captionThe curious goats have been spotted eating flowers and hedges in people's gardens

Goats that caused havoc in Llandudno during the Covid lockdown could start grazing at the castle that hosted I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The animal invasion resulted in floods of complaints after gardens were devoured, mess was left on pavements and elderly residents were frightened.

Some of the herd also grazed at the site of special scientific interest Nant-y-Gamar which overlooks the town.

They moved into Llandudno's empty streets in the wake of 23 March, 2020.

image captionThe animals normally only leave the Great Orme if the weather is bad

Normally, they only leave the Great Orme in bad weather.

Now Gwrych Castle, eight miles from the Conwy town in Abergele, has been asked to help.

image captionThe castle near Abergele was built in the early 19th Century

Dr Mark Baker, who restored the fortress, said: "If everything goes well with Conwy biodiversity officers, we are very keen to welcome goats to the castle."

The Kashmiri herd, from which the Royal Welsh regiment obtain their mascot, is said to be descended from a pair presented to Queen Victoria by the Shah of Persia.

image captionAnt and Dec hosted I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! from north Wales

It's hoped Ant and Dec could still return to the castle with the hit TV show because of the problems caused globally by the Covid pandemic.

